The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) falsely attacked several House Republicans in a series of ads launched Tuesday, claiming that the House GOP members backed the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The DCCC, the campaign arm of the House Democrats, launched a half-million-dollar television and digital ad campaign accusing Republicans of “standing with Q and now with you.” This is the DCCC’s first ad buy of the 2022 congressional midterm cycle.

The ad buys feature footage of the January 6 D.C. riots.

The ads target Reps. Mike Garcia (R-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Don Bacon (R-NE), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

This ad attacks Garcia:

The ad claims the members’ two votes against former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment amounts to support for QAnon.

However, Garcia, Bacon Fitzpatrick, and McCarthy all voted last October to condemn QAnon.

Kim, Steel, Salazar, and Van Duyne were elected last November, so they did not have the opportunity to vote to condemn QAnon when the October vote arose.

The ads also call the members cowards for voting to “protect” Trump, even though Garcia is a decorated United States naval officer, Bacon served in the Air Force for nearly 30 years and retired as a brigadier general, and Fitzpatrick supported counterterrorism efforts and embedded with the U.S. Special Forces as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg told Breitbart News in a statement Tuesday the DCCC continues to spend money on “ineffective” ads while lying about Republicans and their military service.

“These ads will be as ineffective as the $345 million the DCCC lit on fire the last cycle,” Berg said. “But it’s still important to note that the DCCC is blatantly lying about members who have condemned QAnon, and that they are smearing multiple veterans to score political points.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

