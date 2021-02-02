https://nationalfile.com/facebook-shuts-down-former-america-first-senate-candidate-lauren-witzkes-campaign-page/

Lauren Witzke, the America First former Senate candidate for Delaware, has had her campaign page with tens of thousands of likes shut down by Facebook.

Witzke, who garnered attention for being a strong America First candidate, beat out establishment rivals to run as the Republican nominee for Senate in Delaware in November’s congressional elections. Despite eventually losing the race, Witzke gained a large online following from America First conservatives and supporters of President Trump.

On Tuesday, Facebook removed Witzke’s campaign page from the platform for allegedly violating community standards, wiping off the 14,000 followers that she was able to “build up from the ground in less than a year,” despite having not posted anything to the page in over a month.

After not posting for a month, and with no explanation or reason, Facebook has shut down my campaign page with 14,000 followrs that we built from the ground up in less than a year. RIP Don’t forget to follow me on telegram: https://t.co/OXQkrANsPl pic.twitter.com/5lPKdTYo6C — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) February 2, 2021

Speaking exclusively to National File, Witzke confirmed that the campaign page was unpublished “without explanation or reason” for “going against community standards,” with no specific violations from her page provided as evidence by Facebook as to why the removal was necessary.

READ MORE: Facebook and Instagram to Ban All Content Containing The Phrase “Stop The Steal”

“For years, the GOP has remained complicit against Big Tech censorship, and now, thousands of conservative voices are being forever silenced and forgotten,” Witzke said. “We no longer live in a Constitutional Republic, but in a Big Tech Oligarchy, an Oligarchy who has shamelessly seized all control while elected officials focus on building their stardom and getting their next ‘hot take’ on Fox News.”

“Conservatism is losing, and our ‘conservative’ politicians are the only ones to blame,” Witzke added. Writing for National File last month, Witzke noted that after attending the rally at the Capitol on January 6th to report on the ground, her “personal social media pages were filled with hateful calls” for her arrest, as well as a number of death threats from “the radical left.”

Facebook has currently given President Trump an indefinite ban, claiming that the President “incited violence” and intended to use “his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

You can follow Witzke on Telegram: @witzkeforDE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

