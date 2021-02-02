https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fauci-cdc-coronavirus-masks/2021/02/02/id/1008269

The Centers for Disease Control may recommend wearing two masks — one over the other — to keep at bay the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, according to Anthony Fauci.

The CDC and Fauci discussed the matter Monday but the agency doesn’t yet have the data to make any formal recommendation, he said Tuesday during a Washington Post event. Still, “it makes common sense” to increase protection, Fauci said.

The infectious disease expert has previously endorsed double-masking given the new strains of the virus.

