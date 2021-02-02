https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-agents-shot-serving-warrant-in-florida_3681719.html

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant in Sunrise, Fla., on Feb. 2, 2021. (Marta Lavandier/AP Photo)

SUNRISE, Fla.—The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children. The suspect also is dead, the FBI said.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant in Sunrise, Fla., on Feb. 2, 2021. (Marta Lavandier/AP Photo)

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.