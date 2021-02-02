https://trendingpolitics.com/top-trump-advisor-makes-major-prediction-about-the-2024-election/

In the middle of a pandemic, America is watching the House Democrats act quicker to roll out a second impeachment of Donald Trump than they have acted in providing relief for Americans and small businesses struggling from the lockdowns.

Now that the political establishment has reclaimed its power in the White House and put fences up all around the Capitol, they’re steamrolling full speed ahead undoing President Donald J. Trump’s legacy with executive orders at a record pace.

During a Saturday interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, Former Top Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro blasted Former Attorney General Bill Barr for working on behalf of Joe Biden.

Navarro blamed Barr and the Justice Department for blocking President Trump’s executive orders during the final 60 days of the Trump Administration. Even saying that Trump should’ve fired Barr “two months earlier.”

Barr resigned on Dec 23rd, even praising President Trump for his strength, “Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance. Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.”

Navarro then went on to make a major prediction about what was going to happen to all of these executive orders Joe Biden’s been signing.

“Here’s the thing with these executive orders. It’s politics as usual,” Navarro said.

“When Donald Trump gets elected in a landslide in 2024 he’s going to roll out the same kind of executive orders to roll things back.”

Watch below:

.@RealPNavarro joins “Justice” to discuss the criticism that has been building regarding Biden’s out of control list of EO’s. pic.twitter.com/bCAlvFd7wg — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 31, 2021

While the Commander in Corpse (Sleepy Joe) struggles to find a place for his pen in between the signing of all of these executive orders, Donald Trump is taking a much-needed break golfing in sunny Florida.

As our wonderful Editor-in-Chief Mr. Clayton Keirns recently reported here at Trending Politics, Donald Trump was seen walking off the golf course this week in Florida when a passerby filmed him and thanked him for his service.

Trump then delivered a major hint into his political future.

“Mr. President, thank you for your service sir,” the man said.

“Thank you, we haven’t finished yet,” Trump responded.

“Good, good!,” said the man with the camera.

“Exactly!”, another man shouted off to the side.

Watch the exchange below:

During President Trump’s final speech on January 20th at Joint Base Andrews, he told his supporters “We love you. We will be back in some form.”

However, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of Donald Trump’s future political ambitions since his final day in office.

Trump opened the “Office of the Former President” that is designed to “carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing and public activism.”

Then on Thursday of last week, Trump met with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida to discuss their next steps politically.

Here’s what the summary of the meeting read:

“The meeting between President Donald J. Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was a very good and cordial one

They discussed many topics, number one of which was taking back the House in 2022. President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time

“President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House. They worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 seats when most predicted it would be the opposite. They will do so again, and the work has already started.”

BREAKING: In meeting with @GOPLeader McCarthy, Former President Trump agrees to help GOP take back the House in 2022 “President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” a statement said pic.twitter.com/qETVAgXVcD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2021

The road to the White House in 2024 is undoubtedly going to be another wild ride. How long do you think it’ll be before Donald Trump announces a 2024 run? Comment below!

