Rep. Matt Gaetz says that he would “absolutely” relinquish his congressional seat to defend former President Trump during the upcoming Senate impeachment trial if Trump requests his assistance and stepping down from Congress is required in order to participate in the former president’s defense.

“I love my district, I love representing them. But I view this cancellation of the Trump presidency and the Trump movement as one of the major risks to my people, both in my district and all throughout this great country,” the Florida Republican said during an interview on War Room Pandemic. “Absolutely, if the president called me and wanted me to go defend him on the floor of the Senate, that would be the top priority in my life. I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home, I would do anything I had to do to ensure that the greatest president in my lifetime, one of the greatest presidents our country has ever had, maybe the greatest president our country has ever had, got a full-throated defense that wasn’t crouched down, that wasn’t in fear of losing some moderate Republican senator, but that was worthy of the fight that he gave to the great people of this country for four years.”

Gaetz said that the House Ethics committee has indicated that sitting House members cannot mount a defense for Trump in the Senate. But the congressman says he would be willing to step down from his congressional seat to defend the former president, if that were required and the president requested his help.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach then-President Trump last month during his waning days in office. The Senate impeachment trial has slated to begin next week.

