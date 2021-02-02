https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/georgia-secretary-state-launches-investigation-whether-attorney-lin-wood-voted-illegally-2020-election/

Lin Wood

Attorney Lin Wood is under investigation over whether he voted illegally in the 2020 election.

Crooked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched an investigation into whether Lin Wood was eligible to vote in Georgia.

Is this retaliation for Lin Wood’s rallies, lawsuits and attacks against Raffensperger and Governor Kemp for allowing Democrats to steal Georgia in November and the twin senate runoff?

WSB-TV reported:

Now Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray has learned that the state has launched an investigation into whether Wood himself was a legal Georgia voter. Gray confirmed Tuesday that the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has launched an investigation into whether Wood was eligible to vote in Georgia, whether he broke the law by casting his ballot and whether he was actually a Georgia resident. Sources at the secretary of state’s office say an email that Wood sent to Gray caused them to launch an official investigation. In the email, Wood confirmed he moved to South Carolina, writing “I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.” Now state election investigators are looking into whether that means Wood legally should not have been able to vote in the November election. They cite a section of Georgia code that reads, “If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”

Lin Wood sent a response to WSB-TV reporter Justin Gray on Tuesday evening:

“I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday. “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.”

