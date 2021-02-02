https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/02/gut-louisiana-like-a-fish-john-kennedy-fallout-biden-oil-gas-orders/

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy predicted Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s climate agenda would have a disastrous impact on his home state.

Kennedy joined former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy to discuss the issue on “Fox News Primetime,” and he held nothing back. (‘They Were Tough’: John Kennedy Says Journalists Need To Be ‘Equal Opportunity A-Holes’)

WATCH:

Gowdy noted that Louisiana — along with a number of the surrounding states along the gulf coast — was an energy producer, and he asked Kennedy how that might change in light of Biden’s executive orders limiting fracking and drilling.

“Well, let me say a word about President Biden’s executive orders on oil and gas, Trey,” Kennedy replied. “They are immeasurably foolish. They are going to gut Louisiana like a fish. One-third of my state’s GDP is related to oil and gas. And our state is not alone.”

Kennedy went on to say that Biden’s energy policies, once implemented, could destroy American energy independence.

“Here is President Biden’s new energy policy: ‘We are not going to produce our own oil. Instead, we are going to buy oil from countries that hate us so they will have more money to buy weapons to try to kill us.’ It’s immeasurably foolish,” Kennedy repeated.

Kennedy then noted that most Americans support what he called an “all of the above” energy policy, where all options were on the table, but they understood that it might be some time before an economy like the United States could be sustained without oil and gas.

“I don’t know about you, Trey, but my car does not run off fairy dust. My car doesn’t run off unicorn urine,” Kennedy said arguing that Biden had “given in to the left wing crazies” who blame climate change “when they break a shoe lace.”

“They turned it into a religion. And President Biden appears to be sucking it up like a Hoover Deluxe,” Kennedy concluded.