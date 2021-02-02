https://hannity.com/media-room/graham-says-no-senator-warns-dems-about-calling-witnesses-in-trump-trial-vows-this-response/

Senator Lindsey Graham issued a major warning to Democrats ahead of next week’s impending Impeachment trial; telling lawmakers if they start calling witnesses, he’ll bring “the FBI to come in and tell us about how people pre-planned this attack.”

“If you open that can of worms, we’ll want the FBI to come in and tell us about how people pre-planned this attack and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol. You open up Pandora’s Box if you call one witness,” Graham said.

“This process is completely unconstitutional and it is a very, very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting at risk any passionate political speaker which is really against everything we believe and in this country,” added lawyer David Schoen.

“Democrats do not get to score political points in an unprecedented act of political theater on one hand while also trying to claim the mantle of good government on the other,” Graham wrote.

