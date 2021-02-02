https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/horror-84-year-old-man-dies-19-year-old-goon-bum-rushes-street-broad-daylight/

What a horrific murder.

An 84-year-old San Francisco man was killed when a young teen sprinted across the street and blasted him in an unprovoked assault.

The entire attack was caught on a security camera.

The poor old man looked completely terrified and helpless as he watched the goon charge him from across the street.

HORRIFYING: 84-year old man was assaulted at Anzavista & Fortuna Thurs & passed away yesterday. Nearby homeowner says she is scared to death. Antoine Watson arrested assault w/deadly weapon & elder abuse. Maylasia Goo also arrested. Call SFPD 575-4444 if you have more info. pic.twitter.com/4qKrMcAoaw — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 1, 2021

ABC7 reported:

An 84-year old man is dead after a horrific daytime attack in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood. ABC7 News obtained video of the incident that may be disturbing to some viewers. San Francisco police say their suspect Antoine Watson, 19, attacked the senior along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues Thursday morning. It’s not clear Watson’s motivation. Officers discovered an 84-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, rendered aid and summoned medics to transport the victim to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and passed away Saturday. The initial investigation concluded that a male suspect ran from across the street to push the victim, causing him to fall to the pavement, police said. The suspect then fled with a female associate.

