In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, the House voted on Tuesday to impose stiff fines on members who fail to enter the chamber through the newly installed metal detectors at the doors of hall.

The move comes amid concerns among members that colleagues will bring a gun onto the House floor.

A lawmaker will be fined $5,000 for his or her first violation, and $10,000 for any following offense.

“We have to recognize that we’re living, at least in the near term, in a new and somewhat complicated country,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, a Minnesota Democrat.

Members have been shaken by the deadly breach at their workplace, which has resulted in mistrust between congressional Democrat and Republicans about who was responsible for the incident and for not having adequate security.

Some have beefed up security measures around their homes and have asked to use campaign funds.

“Do I understand why more members of Congress are acquiring firearms? Yes, I do,” Phillips said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has assured the members that she is working diligently to move forward with supplemental security funding in addition to a commission to investigate the events related to the breach.

“The security of the U.S. Capitol Complex and all who serve and in it is of the highest priority,” Pelosi said in a recent letter. She confirmed in the letter that the House will move forward with a supplemental funding package for member security during the weeks ahead.

Republicans in Congress are divided about some of the new measures. First-term Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who spoke publicly about her plans to carry a handgun around the Capitol prior to siege, says that the new metal detector fines are “unconstitutional.”

Boebert also called the fines, “an attempt to capitalize on the crisis that erupted in our nation’s capital on January 6th and unconstitutionally punish members of Congress that are deemed political opponents.”

Other House Republicans, including Rep. Rodney Davis, of Illinois, have been in conversation with Pelosi about the need for heightened security measures.

“We talked about bipartisan action to address this, to make sure it never happens again. But we’ll see if they take that route,” said Davis, who is the top Republican on the House Administration Committee.

