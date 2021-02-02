https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-gop-votes-decisively-keep-rep-liz-cheney-house-gop-conference-chair?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Liz Cheney will retain her post as House Republican Conference Chair after coming under fire for voting to impeach President Trump during his waning days in office last month.

Reports indicate that Cheney’s win was decisive, with 145 House Republicans voting for her to remain in the role, 61 voting to remove her from the position and 1 voting present.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. A Senate trial on that impeachment is slated to begin next week.

