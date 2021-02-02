https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/02/the-politics-of-aocs-trauma/
RUSH: Are you all aware of the latest with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? It is a fascinating thing to bear witness to. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that she is a sexual assault survivor from January 6th in the Capitol Building. “New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault.”
Have you seen this video, folks?
If you haven’t, it’s amazing acting. She was “speaking to more than 100,000 people on Instagram Live, described what she went through during the Capitol riot and addressed suggestions from some Republicans that Americans should ‘move on’ from the Jan. 6 attack.”
Come on. You can’t keep living off of what did or didn’t happen on January 6th, she was told. “‘The reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on … these are the same tactics of abusers,’ Ocasio-Cortez said. ‘And I’m a survivor of sexual assault,’ she continued, her voice breaking. ‘I haven’t told many people that in my life.’
She “went on to tell the more than 130,000 viewers that no matter what kind of abuse or neglect they have experienced, ‘trauma compounds on each other.’” She “detailed frightening experiences during the siege, including how a man she believed to be a rioter broke into her congressional office as she hid in the bathroom. She recalled hearing him yell, ‘Where is she? Where is she?’
“‘This was the moment where I thought everything was over,’ Ocasio-Cortez said. ‘I thought I was going to die,’ she said. ‘I have never been quieter in my entire life.’ Her legislative director later told her to come out, explaining the man was a Capitol Police officer.” This woman, need I remind you — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — is a member of Congress.
So she is in the bathroom of her congressional office, and a Capitol Police officer is asking for her whereabouts. “Where is she?”
She got frightened for her life. She thought that she was gonna die, folks. She thought a sexual abuser was waiting for her. She told 130,000 people this. It turns out that there was a Capitol Police officer looking to secure her safety, and now she claims she’s a sexual assault survivor because of this. She was not sexually assaulted.
I’ve seen the video. She talks about this. She hid behind the door; she made sure the door didn’t hit her as people were opening it. She was quieter in her life. She never did a better job of hiding her existence. I mean, this is just not normal. I don’t know how else to categorize this. Now, there’s a story about this at Spectator U.S., and it’s titled, “AOC’s Body Politics.”
Let me just give you some pull quotes. Here’s the first one: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “who has somehow not yet dried the well of public sympathy for the January 6 storming of the Capitol, linked the experience to an alleged sexual assault she suffered in the past…” Oh. I’m sorry. I misunderstood. I watched the video. I thought she was saying this event was sexual assault.
Apparently, it’s something that happened in the past.
Here’s the quote: “‘The reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologize — these are the same tactics of abusers. And I’m a survivor of sexual assault and I haven’t told many people that in my life, but when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.’”
“[T]rauma compounds on each other.” What does that mean? “Trauma compounds on each other.” Now, whatever, this is gross manipulation. It got me. I’m a master communicator. All of you know this. It is my primary job skill, and she words this in such a way as, if you watch the video, you will be convinced she’s talking about this event.
Now, she purposely obfuscates this, I believe, to make it look like she can have it either way. Either, “No, no, no, no,” if you misunderstand; she was talking about this event being sexual abuse. “No, no, I didn’t mean that. I meant I did something in the past.” She wants this both ways.
“This is gross manipulation, and AOC should be ashamed. Not for sharing that she was sexually assaulted — I have no way of knowing whether or not her story is true and, ultimately, it’s irrelevant to the issue of the storming of the Capitol.” What’s it got to do with the issue of storming the Capitol?
“The real story here is that [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] used her alleged trauma as a cudgel against her political opponents. She has weaponized her alleged experience [of sexual trauma] to silence anyone who criticizes her…” This is from the article. It’s a pull quote. Amber Athey is who wrote this, and that is exactly right, and this is classic of how the left uses speech to silence all opponents.
She has taken “her alleged experience [of sexual assault] to silence anyone who criticizes her.” You’re not allowed to criticize her. She suffered trauma. You’re not allowed to be critical. No, she was sexually abused. You can’t prove it; you have to go on what she says as being true. But she’s got no evidence. She doesn’t advance any evidence.
She “had to bring sexual assault into her discussion about the Capitol riot because her telling of events is indeed overly dramatic and,” according to Amber Athey, it’s “delusional. Most people will be discouraged from saying so because they don’t want to be accused of being misogynistic or insufficiently sensitive to her ‘trauma.’”
So most people besides Amber Athey aren’t gonna have the guts to properly characterize this. But you ought to see this video if you haven’t. I mean, it’s filled with acting and gyrations of the body in order to transmit the nature of the assault she feared was happening all over again. And it was a sexual assault that she was being reconnected to.
So you have no right to be critical, because this is a traumatic event, and so forth and so on.
RUSH: It’s interesting. It’s interesting to ponder. Could drive ’em nuts. It also says up here that you think I’m in deep trouble now because you think that I’m gonna make a lot of people mad over my Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comments on sexual abuse. What did I…? What did I do wrong?
CALLER: Yeah. It really hurts me to think I agree with her, but let me just say that, Rush, you probably never have been — experienced trauma or abuse. And I certainly didn’t —
RUSH: Wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait, wait. Why do you think that?
CALLER: I’ll tell you why. Because as you’re describing what AOC said, what she’s talking about is, if you’ve experienced a trauma or an abuse and then you experience another trauma or another abuse, that trauma piles on. It — it —
RUSH: Yeah?
CALLER: It doesn’t go away.
RUSH: Yeah?
CALLER: And so she had this trauma on the 6th, and it sort of gins up past traumas.
RUSH: Which is sexual abuse.
CALLER: That’s what (crosstalk) by it.
RUSH: So you think I went over and off the rails because I was, what, making light of it?
CALLER: I think that any woman, any person who’s ever been sexually abused or been through trauma is gonna find that insensitive and —
RUSH: All right. I appreciate it. I’m out of time. But I appreciate that. I’ll have to think about this.
RUSH: Okay. Answer me this. Why didn’t AOC ever mention her sexual abuse, alleged sexual abuse during the #MeToo movement when that was hot and heavy? Where was she then?
RUSH: So Amy in Los Angeles says, “You gotta be very careful here because if you make it sound like you are insensitive to sexual abuse, they’re gonna come after you.” The only thing… Look, I have no idea whether she was sexually abused or not. But if you see the video, it does look like that it is something worthy of exploitation, that she thinks it can be exploited.
It raises a question: Why did she never mention her alleged sexual abuse when the #MeToo movement was hot and heavy? Did she believe the sexual assault charges against Biden? What was that? Tara Reade, was that her name? Did she believe those charges what Tara Reade made them, ’cause I recall, not very many people on the left gave Tara Reade the time of day.
So she supports Biden now while an alleged victim of sexual assault. Look, you know, there are generational separators here. Like Amy in Los Angeles said, “You obviously have never been abused.” You know, there’s all kinds of abuse, folks. There’s sexual abuse. There’s mind control. There’s manipulation. I mean, I could give you any number of different definitions of abuse.
Like, for example, a hypothetical: Let’s say that your spouse makes you think that he or she is serious about committing suicide practically every time you have an argument, every time you have a disagreement. It’s scary as hell, and you use that… At its base level, that’s an attempt at control. It’s an attempt at manipulation. Is that abuse?
Now, those of you who have had to deal with something like that know full well that it is, and you have to develop ways of dealing with it — for your own peace of mind, for your own survival, for your own whatever you want to call it. I submit to you that there are many different definitions of abuse. Not sexual abuse, but many definitions of abuse.
There’s Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, which you could say is along the same lines of abuse. That would be PTSD, primarily people that have had very unsettling experiences in combat, military combat and so forth. But they’re just… It’s a generational thing. It’s so prevalent that in older generations, it’s just something that you dealt with.
It’s something that you had to deal with and come up with ways of getting past it. In current generations, it’s not that at all. It’s far more serious. It’s given much more weight. It is considered to be much more damaging in terms of shaping people’s personality and their decisions that they make as they live. It’s just… There’s a new sensitivity to it, and I’m fully aware of that.
But I just think it came out of the blue, and we haven’t heard about this ever. We didn’t hear about it during the #MeToo movement when that would have been the ideal time for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tell everybody, “Oh, this is really good. I’ve been sexually abused.” She didn’t do it then. We don’t know what she did about Joe Biden being accused of sexual abuse by Tara Reade.
But part of abuse is trauma, is it not? And my only assertion here is that all of us experience trauma quite often. I’ve been fired seven or eight times. All but one of them was traumatic. I had to call my parents and tell them. You think that wasn’t traumatic? (interruption) No, I’m not comparing it to sexual abuse.
Also, I was reading you pull quotes from a story at the Spectator U.S. by Amber Athey, so let’s not get totally lost here because some of the pull quotes I read, you might have assumed I was making the statements. But I, as your host am not insensitive to sexual abuse in any way. But I know liberals. I know how they work. I know how they attempt to silence and discredit opposition.
And I’m telling you, this by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a classic, as Amber Athey writes here. “The real story is that [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] used her alleged trauma as a cudgel against her political opponents. She has weaponized her alleged experience to silence anyone who criticizes her…”
And to show you how it’s working, I have a friendly supporter who calls and says, “You better be real careful what you’re saying here. It’s obvious you’ve never been abused.” How is it obvious? Maybe I should be proud that I don’t wear that around. That’s also something generational. You just didn’t talk about things. You just lived your life. You dealt with it as it happened.
Now, you wear the badge. Generational changes, generational shifts. But Amber Athey believes that AOC “weaponized her alleged experience to silence anyone who criticizes her.” I know the left does that. They have become champions at that, in fact.
Here’s Jenny in Vail, Colorado. Great to have you. I’m glad you called. Hello.
CALLER: Hi. Thanks for having me on.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: I just wanted to reframe it a different way, because, like you said, we’ve all been victimized, we’ve all had trauma, and certainly the amount of women that have been victimized is something like one in four. But what I would say is instead of saying, “Oh, gosh, why didn’t she come forward?” or, “Oh, gosh,” you know, whatever, what about looking at it like why is she in office if she’s on unstable and so victimized? Maybe she needs to resign because she’s not a stable person at this point —
RUSH: Oh.
CALLER: — because obviously the 6th of January has completely put her over the edge.
RUSH: So you think that it would be more appropriate or a better use of the information to put forth the idea that maybe she’s been so traumatized here that she’s not qualified; she needs to get help instead? That’s what you think would be a…?
CALLER: Well, I think we all go through really incredible, horrible, bad times, and we have to seek the help we need at those times. And if this is something that is now opening up for her because of this trauma on the 6th of January, then she really obviously needs to be helped. And, you know, she’s gonna wear the badge, she needs to address what it is to be a victim and how to overcome it.
RUSH: All right. But for us to say that that means she should resign and take this seriously, that wouldn’t be met with any kind of approval. That would be… They’d try to rip that one to shreds as well. But you’re doing this on the basis of compassion? Is that what you’re suggesting, this is on the basis of compassion rather than politics?
CALLER: Well, kind of. I’m just trying to think outside the box a little. Because instead of running around accusing each other of, you know, all this stuff, maybe you deal with your problem and become strong for it instead of announcing it to 130,000 people, and you haven’t seriously addressed it in your own life, and so, clearly she’s facing PTSD issues. How well can she represent her constituents?
RUSH: Okay. Jenny, I appreciate your input on this. I’m looking for… I’ve got two stories on this, maybe three. Let me make sure. I’m looking for the one that mentions the 130,000. (shuffling papers) That’s not it. What did I do with it? Is it in the Stack? Okay. Well, here the two stories. One’s from the New York Post.
“New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault. The 31-year-old Democrat, speaking to more than 100,000 people on Instagram Live, described what she went through during the Capitol riot and addressed suggestions from some Republicans that Americans should ‘move on’ from the January 6 attack.”
Oh. See, there it is. She’s reacting to people saying, “Come on, you guys drop it. January 6th. This was almost a month ago. Can we move on?” and she’s saying (summarized), “Look, I have been a victim of sexual assault, and that’s what people say: ‘Can’t you just move on?’ Well, no, because these individual assaults compound.”
In other words, the trauma gets added. It doesn’t go away. The trauma compounds. “‘And I’m a survivor of sexual assault,’ she continued, her voice breaking. ‘I haven’t told many people that in my life.’” That’s true. She hasn’t. She didn’t tell anybody during the #MeToo movement. She didn’t tell anybody when Joe Biden was accused of it during the Democrat campaign.
She “went on to tell the more than 130,000 viewers that no matter what kind of abuse or neglect they have experienced, ‘trauma compounds on each other,’” meaning each incident of trauma compounds on all previous incidents.” So, it doesn’t go away — it gets worse — is what she’s saying with “her voice breaking.”
“‘There’s no, something really big happens to you and then you deal with it and you move on, and then when something else happens to you, you deal with that,’ she said.” She later “detailed frightening experiences during the siege, including how a man,” and this… It gets somewhat confusing because if you watch this video, you almost conclude — it would be a mistake to do it, as we’ve learned.
But you would conclude that she’s comparing being sexually assaulted to this person who is opening the door to her office, to her bathroom in her office, shouting, “Where is she? Where is she?” She assumes somebody’s come to kill her, somebody’s come to do big damage, somebody’s come to harm her. And you could mistakenly conclude that she’s talking about that as potential sexual assault since it’s the happened before.
“Her legislative director later told her to come out,” it’s safe; the guy is just “a Capitol Police officer.” She says, “This was the moment where I thought everything was over,” in her bathroom, in her office, in the Capitol Building on January 6th. She’s saying because she was a survivor of sexual assault, this incident compounds on that, and she was really scared.
In other words, you don’t… Her theory is, you don’t get used to the abuse. It’s not something that ever normalizes. It’s something that stays with you forever, and then it happens again, and it only worsens, which was her point. Here’s Amy in Rochester, New York. You’re next. It’s great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. So nice to talk to you today. And you’re sounding great lately. I’m so, so thankful.
RUSH: Well, thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: You’re welcome. I just wanted to say, so, I’m from Rochester, New York, and I’m a former prosecutor in Ft. Lauderdale, and as someone who has really gone through a sexual abuse and had to go through the full trial and go through everything and then the person got a life sentence; so it’s a real trial, I take issue with AOC in —
RUSH: Okay. Wait. Wait. Hold it. Hold it. Hold it. I’m having trouble following you here. I just want to make sure I understand. You had to go through as a prosecutor?
CALLER: No, no, myself. As someone who really is a survivor of sexual abuse.
RUSH: Oh, you are. (crosstalk) You’re a victim and survivor, and you had to go through a full trial of everything.
CALLER: Right. Yes.
RUSH: And the person accusing harassing you got a life sentence?
CALLER: Right, yes.
RUSH: Okay. So you experienced all that, the trauma and everything associated. Okay.
CALLER: Right. So when you have Christine Blasey Ford and AOC as someone, you know, pretending — and what they did to Justice Kavanaugh — what it does to people who really lived through it —
RUSH: Oh, yeah.
CALLER: — is it minimizes or diminishes —
RUSH: What a great example.
CALLER: — those of us who go through it.
RUSH: What a greatly example. Christine Blasey Ford and all these people piling on Kavanaugh. You talk about trauma, being lies about with the most disgusting stories (crosstalk) all over the news every night for two weeks?
CALLER: Right but then to the people who really do go through things, then it makes it… You don’t know who to believe, right, because you hear these stories. And I can tell you as someone… What it did for me is it inspired me to become a prosecutor. I went to law school, went to UNC, and then I got to help people. So I kind of think what she’s saying… I agree with the last caller; maybe she just is unable to do her job. Because I went through it, and I went to law school. I have an MBA with honors, and I’m doing just fine. You don’t forget it, but you can’t let it ruin your life. How about that?
RUSH: Does she sound like somebody that you think is letting it ruin her life?
CALLER: No. She’s saying that to manipulate people who listen to CNN and read the New York Times.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: Just like the high-pitched voice that Christine Blasey used.
RUSH: Oh, yeah, ending each sentence so the uptake. That is done to make yourself sound vulnerable. (impression) “I’m so scared. I don’t even… I don’t feel comfortable being here. I — I’ve just… It… It’s just really scary.” That kind of thing. Yeah, it’s another technique, folks, that has been developed and used, and it’s designed to manipulate people, and Blasey Ford was great at it.
But remember, again, she had the entire Democrat population and committee behind her and backing her up. She had the entirety of the media backing her up and amplifying her allegations. She had Senator Dianne Feinstein backing her up and amplifying her allegations. So she didn’t have to face as much trauma trying to bring forth her story as many other people would because the objective was political.
It was to destroy — keep Kavanaugh off the court.
RUSH: And here’s Jimmy. Jimmy in Gainesville, Georgia. Glad that you called, Jimmy. Welcome to the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Thanks for taking my call. Firstly, I’d really quickly like to thank you for all you do for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Leukemia took both my brother and my wife in the past — and speaking of my wife, she was a victim years ago of a violent attempted sexual assault, and she never spoke of it. She never spoke of the physical scares or the emotional or mental scars.
But when she was ever in a situation where she felt physically threatened, it all came back, the PTSD, the whole thing. And my question is, there are plenty of things to question and even attack AOC on. This is not one of them. This is not. You don’t need to go here. How would she not have felt threatened in that scenario? How would anybody not have felt threatened, especially somebody as high profile as AOC with a crowd — and she may not have known it, but they’re outside chanting. (crosstalk)
RUSH: Well, you have a good point. I must concede you have a good point. If you’re in your bathroom in your office and some guy’s opening the door and shouting, “Where is she?” whether you’ve even been traumatized in the past or not, it can be unsettling —
CALLER: Absolutely.
RUSH: — if you think the place is under siege by whoever you think is conducting this operation. I can understand. Of course. There’s no question about that.
CALLER: The crowd was not an AOC-friendly crowd. It just was not, and I shudder to think what they would have done if they had physically encountered AOC or Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi or even Mike Pence, because they were hell-bent for leather and ready for blood.
RUSH: Some of them. (crosstalk) Wait a minute, now. Some of them, not all of them.
CALLER: Enough of them.
RUSH: Pardon?
CALLER: Enough of ’em. It only takes one and the whole… You saw the video like I did. I also saw AOC’s comments when she made ’em live and it broke my heart, because whether or not she’s telling the truth about the physical or sexual assault, she is telling the truth. She was in the Capitol, and she was under siege, and she had to have felt threatened. Had to.
RUSH: I don’t disagree.
CALLER: Why make light of it?
RUSH: She’s not the only —
CALLER: Why make light of it? You’ve got so much more material to work it. You don’t need to go here. You’re better than this.
RUSH: I wasn’t making light of it. I’m sorry that I have been misunderstood about this. I was a couple steps ahead on this. I was not making light of it. I’m looking at… Everything I do I look at it from the political because I think everything is been politicized.
CALLER: Let me rephrase. You don’t need to make it out to be a political tactic on her part. If it was, shame on her, but it doesn’t need to because she was (crosstalking).
RUSH: That’s… That is where I naturally go because that is what I do. That is how I attempt to analyze how we are being attacked, criticized, whatever by our political opponents. They have politicized virtually everything. They did it, not me. That’s how I look at it, in many other ways too.
RUSH: Let me apologize to anybody who misunderstood what I was saying. It’s my bad if that happened. I’m a master communicator, and my objective here, whatever the issue being discussed, is to be perfectly understood. And apparently some people got the wrong idea from what I was saying about AOC and her claim to have sexually abused and that that trauma added to trauma she was feeling during the siege of the Capitol on January 6th.
So it doesn’t matter why.
I just really regret that anybody didn’t understand my primary point or reaction to this. It was not disputing that she has been abused. I have no idea whether she has or hasn’t. So if anybody thinks I was making light of it or laughing about it, it’s not the case. But it’s not your problem, it’s mine for not effectively communicating what I really felt about it.
So I’m sorry.
Here is Jared in Brainerd, Minnesota, great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. It’s truly an honor to speak to you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: And prayers to you all the time. So, way to clear that up. I think this is definitely a touchy subject. It doesn’t matter what side of the fence you’re on. I don’t dispute her claims of abuse, not one bit. I think she should definitely get her voice heard, but I also think I don’t agree with her politics. But as soon as you politicize this and turn it into a political issue, I think it warrants a discussion.
RUSH: And what is that discussion?
CALLER: We can’t use abuse to politicize, “Hey, listen to me.” I have a 3-year-old daughter at home, and she can say, “Hey, my cousin hit me,” and I was watching them. Her cousin didn’t hit her, but she just wanted to get some attention, and she politicized her alleged abuse. And, you know, it didn’t happen in this instance.
RUSH: Yeah, I understand. You know, that’s a challenging moment there for a parent, though, a 3-year-old daughter at home. She can say these things, and you have to react to it in a way that’s gonna affect the formative development of your daughter going forward. That would not be an easy thing to do. But, Jared, I’m glad you called.
Up next is Pamela in Canyon, Texas. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you?
RUSH: I’m good. Thank you.
CALLER: Prayers for you and your family, and we just hope you keep strong and keep going.
RUSH: Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.
CALLER: Now is not a good time to go. (chuckles)
RUSH: (chuckles)
CALLER: We need to you to stay.
RUSH: Amen.
CALLER: Yes. Please. Listen. (sigh) In talking about AOC, you were not making fun of her. You were reporting what she said, and I look at it as she’s always negative towards the American people. She’s always talking about how much she doesn’t like America. She wants to do things that she has no idea… You know, it’s like she’s this boss who has no experience doing anything telling people what to do on how to do it.
And I’m just, like I say, I just… I’m tired of people. It just seems in her case she’s just using things for attention. And when people call her out on it, she doesn’t like it. I just… You know, I’m just… (groans) I don’t know whether it’s true or not. I don’t want say her experience is true or not; but, you know, there’s a lot of women who use this, and they hurt men or other people in the process. I think it’s very unfair.
RUSH: Yeah, but there are a lot of woman to whom it does happen.
CALLER: Exactly, and I got that, and I know that’s the case, but —
RUSH: It’s vicious.
CALLER: It’s just such a hateful and evil thing to do for attention. And I just, like I say I am… I’m just, you know, when her, with AOC, when I see her, I just ignore her because, I mean, she’s just not —
RUSH: And you’re doing that because of the politics that you associate with her. That’s why.
CALLER: Absolutely. But she just… You know, policies that she wants along with I look at the Democratic Party and half of the Republicans, they’re not American policies. They’re not liberty. They don’t want individuals to have freedom. They want to control with power and along with power and control you get money.
RUSH: Since we’re talking about the politics, let me talk about the politics of this that is happening right now. Black Lives Matter movement yesterday, okay? The Black Lives Matter movement on Monday put its weight behind ‘Squad’ member…” You know, AOC’s little political group is called The Squad. This particular member’s name is Cori Bush. She is a Democrat from Missouri.
She has proposed “to investigate and potentially expel Republicans [from the House] who opposed certifying the 2020 presidential election results following a deadly siege on Capitol Hill.” In other words, she supports a movement that would expel 100 Republicans from Congress simply because they “opposed certifying the 2020 presidential election results…”
“It’s not enough…” This group, this is The Squad… Actually, it’s Black Lives Matters writing. “It is not enough to denounce the white supremacy behind the attack. We must remove its endorsers from Congress — Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lauren Boebert … Republicans who voted against certifying the Electoral College.” Now, if that isn’t political, I don’t know what is.
And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Democrats are trying to use the “insurrection,” quote-unquote, to expel more than 100 Republican congressmen from Congress, because they somehow wanted to object to the certifying of the 2020 presidential election in the Electoral College, on January 6th, before Congress. Now, that’s who these people are.
“Black Lives Matter … put its weight behind” this. It’s The Squad’s movement or it’s The Squad’s effort. It’s their idea, Cori Bush, to expel 100 members — Republican members — of Congress, and Black Lives Matter comes along and attaches themselves to the idea, trying to give it weight. So that’s how the politics of this stuff manifests itself. Now, these 100 Republicans, why are they to be expelled?
Because they don’t accept. Remember yesterday we went back to the story. George Stephanopoulos has got Rand Paul on his Sunday morning show on ABC, pretty much demanding that Rand Paul admit that Joe Biden was a legitimate winner and to denounce Trump. And Rand Paul wouldn’t do it. And Stephanopoulos kept shouting at him.
“Just say it! Just say it!”
Now why? What does it matter? You’re George Stephanopoulos. You’re a journalist at ABC still running the Clinton war room. You’ve got a Sunday morning show. You got a senator from Kentucky up there as your guest. What does it matter what he thinks? Why is it so important that you get Rand Paul to say it, that Joe Biden is legitimately elected?
What does it matter? And my theory is that when the leftists get going, when they really, really demand people say things that represent what they believe, it’s when they do not actually have the ability to prove it themselves. So they go to their political opponents, they put all this political pressure on ’em.
“Just say it! Just say it! ‘Joe Biden is legitimately elected president.’ Just say it!”
So if you can get a Republican senator to say it, you’re off and running in convincing everybody else. Now, Rand Paul did not say it. He was under intense pressure to say it, and it’s same thing now. So now you have AOC and her Squad demanding that a hundred Republicans be expelled from Congress because they “opposed certifying the 2020 presidential election results following a deadly siege on Capitol Hill carried out by Trump supporters.”
That’s their terminology.
RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, you gotta keep something in mind here. It was about a week ago — just last week sometime — that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Ted Cruz of trying to murder her. Do you remember that? Now, was she telling the truth then? Do you think Ted Cruz actually tried to murder AOC? Well, she says that he did.
Was she telling the truth then? You know, the question that got all of this started about her divulging that she had been sexually abused — the question that got it all started — was, “Why don’t you guys just move on? The January 6 thing was January 6th. The siege of the Capitol is in the rearview mirror. It happened. Why don’t you just move on?”
That’s what triggered her to talk about her alleged sexual abuse, and that’s when she said (summarized), “Look, these instances of abuse don’t ever go away. They compound on one another,” meaning the impact is added to each new instance of abuse and what she went through during the siege on January 6 was abuse on top of — which she then shared — was her sexual abuse and so forth.
So put another way. She was asked why she can’t move on from January 6, and she said because of her alleged sexual abuse. She politicized it, not me. She did.