Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an appearance on the Todd Starnes Show Tuesday to address the rampaging mob of leftists and Establishment Republicans who want her thrown out of Congress.

“I’ve paid my taxes every year. I’ve never been to jail. I’ve never been arrested, and I’ve never done drugs,” she told the nationally-syndicated radio host. “I’ve followed the rules my entire life and they’re trying to crucify me because I refused to back down and be whipped into submission.”

Last night, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) referred to Greene as a “cancer to the Republican party.”

Greene responded by noting, “the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.”

Greene said on the Todd Starnes Show that McConnell “never reached out to her” to discuss issues he had with her.

“Weak Republicans are the problem with the Republican Party and it’s weak Republicans that are letting our country be run by socialists,” Greene told Starnes.

When Starnes asked her about her past interactions on Facebook regarding “hair-brained conspiracies” as Todd calls them, Greene responded with,

“I have no idea what Jewish space lasers are. I never said that term and have no idea who said it. I have nothing to apologize for. We have Maxine Waters calling for Trump supporters to be harassed in the streets. I asked questions about some conspiracy theories on a Facebook post.”

She also mentioned in the interview that she has defamation suits lined up against mainstream media companies that she said are spreading lies about her.

Starnes asked Congresswoman Greene if she had any regrets about her past life on social media.

“I regret a lot of things in my life,” said Greene. “I’ve done a lot of good things and I’ve done a lot of bad things. That’s why I’m so grateful I am a Christian and have the grace of God.”

Greene is looking forward to getting work done in congress and meeting with other Republican leaders. She plans to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy this evening. She can’t wait to represent those who voted her into office in her district in GA.

“The only opinion that matters are the people in your congressional district,” said Starnes. “Not Mitch McConnell.”

