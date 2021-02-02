https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2021/02/02/in-long-beach-california-the-local-government-passed-a-law-requiring-grocers-pay-their-employees/

Let us open the thick book entitled The Cause Of The California Exodus, once again.

CHAPTER – 278

In the city of Long Beach, the city leaders felt as if they had hit upon a grand idea. Because the workers in the local grocery stores have been working all throughout the pandemic the politicians felt they deserved hazard pay. The decision was made to have the employees be given an additional $4 per hour.

Here is Mayor Robert Garcia heroically signing the new law.

Taking a moment in-between watching inaugural events to sign a $4 an hour pay increase for grocery and supermarket workers. You have earned this hero pay. Thank you for your hard work. pic.twitter.com/sZhbsukYME — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 20, 2021

Now what needs to be clarified, the city is not paying the new wage increase. They are requiring this is to be paid by the local business. Grocers, which have notoriously low margins to start with, do not have significant room to work with new expenses.

The result of this law could be seen coming like a semi hauling produce.

Long Beach, California, forces grocers to pay $4 more per hour in ‘hero pay,’ sparking store closures https://t.co/Qe8v8e3S0q — mzee26 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@mzee26) February 2, 2021

Just brilliant work. In an effort to give workers more of someone else’s money they managed to ensure those workers now receive no money. The locals in the area also have to find a new way to get their groceries during a pandemic.

And, as expected, the local politicians do not look at themselves as being responsible.

The Kroger corporation is closing two markets in Long Beach because our city is requiring temporary hero’s pay for grocery workers during this pandemic. Grocers are making record profits. We go to court this month and we will defend the workers vigorously. https://t.co/Q7H8jRp6iF — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 1, 2021

Uh, they are going to court to sue a closed store? Not sure what he expects to get as a settlement – maybe a percentage of the profits?

Also unsurprising is the leftist media brigade showing up to condemn the bad behavior. (Not from politicians, of course.)

.@Kroger made $1.2B in extra profit in 9 mos because its employees risked their lives to keep its stores open & then Long Beach City required large grocers to pay $4/hr more for 120 days & Kroger responded by PERMINENTLY CLOSING TWO STORES IN LONG BEACHhttps://t.co/6660u2JQ48 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 2, 2021

Let’s try to follow Robert and Judd’s thinking here. Kroger does not want to pay its employees more money because the corporation is so greedy. So their response is to close the store instead, because they prefer to not make any revenues whatsoever at those locations.

Because they are greedy.

Nothing explains the craven hunger for money better than shutting down an operation in order to not make any money. Capitalism is one mysterious, nebulous, unfathomable system — for emotionally-driven Utopians.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

