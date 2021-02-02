https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/insane-house-impeachment-managers-claim-that-president-trump-is-singularly-responsible-for-the-attack-on-the-capitol/

House impeachment managers released an 80-page brief ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump arguing that Trump is “singularly responsible” for the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

CBS News reports:

“President Trump’s responsibility for the events of January 6 is unmistakable,” the managers said in their 80-page brief, adding that the former president’s “conduct must be declared unacceptable in the clearest and most unequivocal terms.”

“President Trump endangered the very constitutional system that protects all other rights, including freedom of expression,” the managers wrote. “It would be perverse to suggest that our shared commitment to free speech requires the Senate to ignore the obvious: that President Trump is singularly responsible for the violence and destruction that unfolded in our seat of government on January 6.”

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway calls that claim “insane.”

But Trump allegedly used “incendiary and violent language to urge supporters to ‘stop the steal’ on January 6,” like “fight like hell.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that Sen. Ted Cruz tried to have her murdered that day seems to have been accepted as fact; We haven’t seen Twitter slap a “disputed claim” on her tweet.

