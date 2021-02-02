https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/insane-house-impeachment-managers-claim-that-president-trump-is-singularly-responsible-for-the-attack-on-the-capitol/

House impeachment managers released an 80-page brief ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump arguing that Trump is “singularly responsible” for the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

BREAKING: House impeachment managers say Trump “singularly responsible” for Capitol attack https://t.co/2pPeBaKvO2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2021

CBS News reports:

“President Trump’s responsibility for the events of January 6 is unmistakable,” the managers said in their 80-page brief, adding that the former president’s “conduct must be declared unacceptable in the clearest and most unequivocal terms.” … “President Trump endangered the very constitutional system that protects all other rights, including freedom of expression,” the managers wrote. “It would be perverse to suggest that our shared commitment to free speech requires the Senate to ignore the obvious: that President Trump is singularly responsible for the violence and destruction that unfolded in our seat of government on January 6.”

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway calls that claim “insane.”

What an absolutely *insane* thing to say. https://t.co/6FqxY1i47L — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 2, 2021

Ha ha, he was personally leading the attack riding a painted, horned human-like creature, with a sword in his hand, dressed as a Capitol policeman, and harrased AOC in her office… 😁 — Marek Byszewski (@bysza) February 2, 2021

But because the Dems said it…it will be repeated as Gospel on all the major news outlets with not one reporter challenging Pelosi, Schumer or the WH on such provocative language. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) February 2, 2021

“People see what they want to see.” “People hear what they want to hear.” “People tell you what they want you to hear.” Rhetoric and hyperbole abound. — Bick Whitener (@bickwhitener) February 2, 2021

They have to build the emotions as much as they can. If they don’t they may be subject to being cancelled. — Michael Langwiser (@Miklang) February 2, 2021

The people who attacked or even stepped into the Capitol at that time are to blame. — Charis Megill (@coffeegirl_77) February 2, 2021

Well it’s documented, the push to blame. That’s all they have. — Donna Michelle (@mlogeman) February 2, 2021

They are really intimidated byTrump. — Pam (@pamhjones) February 2, 2021

How not to be taken seriously in 2 words. — Mike Batley (@mbatley1) February 2, 2021

But Trump allegedly used “incendiary and violent language to urge supporters to ‘stop the steal’ on January 6,” like “fight like hell.”

Where is Jack’s fact check? — Jimmy Matsler (@jmats7) February 2, 2021

The fact that @ericswalwell is a manager, tells you all you need to know about impeachment. — GLBSoccer (@GLBSoccer) February 2, 2021

Didn’t one of those impeachment managers sleep with a Chinese spy. — Aldous F Buckley (@AldousBuckley) February 2, 2021

Look at the difference between how the left fights and the right fights. The left is focused and relentless. The right is meek and silent. Even Trump was passive. This is why they win. They know how to fight. Emulate them. Don’t just master outrage. — Vintage Art Cafe (@VintageArtCafe) February 2, 2021

Did @RepAdamSchiff share another of his made up stories for extra dramatization effect? — MadDutchMan (@Broekm) February 2, 2021

Trump should sue these people. This is getting out of hand. — Alaska (@Alaska2xo) February 2, 2021

they always gaslight and overreach and then media plays right along with them… they absolutely disgust me — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) February 2, 2021

The more they scream this, it just tells me there is evidence to the contrary and some will point directly to those screaming. — wende McConaughy (@bm84ems) February 2, 2021

Setting the narrative – and it works sadly enough — Third rate reporter (@tailpipe72) February 2, 2021

Once again, they think if they keep repeating it we’ll come to believe it as fact. — MyFavoritePeopleCallMeMimi 🇺🇸 (@marley8174) February 2, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that Sen. Ted Cruz tried to have her murdered that day seems to have been accepted as fact; We haven’t seen Twitter slap a “disputed claim” on her tweet.

