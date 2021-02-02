http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/9mNhFjJFpW4/inside-the-1776-commission.php
Escaping from the memory hole down which Joe Biden has deposited the 1776 Commission and its final report, Victor Davis Hanson comments on the saga in The Classicist podcast below in response to questions posed by Troy Senik. This is a highly illuminating podcast featuring a principal on the right side of the fight for our true history and related issues in the culture war that now threatens our survival.