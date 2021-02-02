https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/02/is-biden-press-secretary-jen-psaki-even-trying-anymore-n1422642

Even though White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is apparently screening questions in advance, she doesn’t seem to be well prepared at press briefings.

On Tuesday, when asked about Space Force, Psaki was clearly clueless about how to respond, resorting instead to mocking the newest branch of the U.S. military.

It was a simple question about whether she knew if Biden plans to keep the Space Force, and if he does whether it will remain at the same size and scope. Psaki simply laughed at the topic, before conceding she had no idea what to tell him and didn’t even know who she should talk to about it.

“Wow… Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” she mocked.

“It is an interesting question,” she continued. “I’m happy to check with our Space Force point of contact, I’m not sure who that is, I will find out, to see if we have any update on that.”

Is Jen Psaki even trying to do her job? I really miss Kayleigh McEnany.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Parler, Gab, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

