Amazon released its plans for the company’s new HQ in Crystal City in Virginia and WTF is this:
Amazon’s plans for its new Virginia headquarters feature a 350-foot structure dubbed the Helix with two spiraling outdoor walkways with trees and plants from Virginia that twist to the building’s top. https://t.co/VGWTclnW1x via @WSJ pic.twitter.com/EfySgbXWvA
— David Wessel (@davidmwessel) February 2, 2021
Welcome to the neighborhood, Amazon:
This would, uh, stand out in the neighborhood https://t.co/O1kFmolrVq
— Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) February 2, 2021
It’s the poop emoji. Literally:
Legit looks like 💩 https://t.co/xVrvcnWbNH
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2021
See?
You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/iMe2jFNWKw
— Rani Molla (@ranimolla) February 2, 2021
Others thought it looked like a “supervillain’s lair”:
This is a supervillain’s lair. https://t.co/elGsD5mxrP
— Ed Bott (@edbott) February 2, 2021
Or the biblical Tower of Babel:
Coincidence? https://t.co/debG64rxPh pic.twitter.com/9pymwnlY0R
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 2, 2021
Others saw soft-serve ice cream:
I liked it better when it was at Dairy Queen. https://t.co/d7bnzdXjN8
— That’s Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) February 2, 2021
Right?
https://t.co/DCVg6rfIVB pic.twitter.com/rt38U9zB51
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) February 2, 2021
Remember the series, “Life After People”? Yeah . . . this is what it looked like:
It looks like it’s been abandoned by some failed civilization and aggressive, invasive vegetation has taken over. https://t.co/SpW2uIqzfZ
— DR. SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) February 2, 2021
Or a, um, marital aid:
It looks like a moldy buttplug. https://t.co/EhODSLym3Y
— Alice Radley (@alice_radley) February 2, 2021
And if you don’t know what a “Bad Dragon” is, please don’t Google it from a work computer:
Looks like Bad Dragon HQ
— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) February 2, 2021
***