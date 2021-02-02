https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/02/is-that-the-poop-emoji-amazon-releases-its-design-for-the-new-virginia-hq-and-people-have-thoughts/

Amazon released its plans for the company’s new HQ in Crystal City in Virginia and WTF is this:

Amazon’s plans for its new Virginia headquarters feature a 350-foot structure dubbed the Helix with two spiraling outdoor walkways with trees and plants from Virginia that twist to the building’s top. https://t.co/VGWTclnW1x via @WSJ pic.twitter.com/EfySgbXWvA — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) February 2, 2021

Welcome to the neighborhood, Amazon:

This would, uh, stand out in the neighborhood https://t.co/O1kFmolrVq — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) February 2, 2021

It’s the poop emoji. Literally:

Legit looks like 💩 https://t.co/xVrvcnWbNH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2021

Others thought it looked like a “supervillain’s lair”:

This is a supervillain’s lair. https://t.co/elGsD5mxrP — Ed Bott (@edbott) February 2, 2021

Or the biblical Tower of Babel:

Others saw soft-serve ice cream:

I liked it better when it was at Dairy Queen. https://t.co/d7bnzdXjN8 — That’s Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) February 2, 2021

Remember the series, “Life After People”? Yeah . . . this is what it looked like:

It looks like it’s been abandoned by some failed civilization and aggressive, invasive vegetation has taken over. https://t.co/SpW2uIqzfZ — DR. SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) February 2, 2021

Or a, um, marital aid:

It looks like a moldy buttplug. https://t.co/EhODSLym3Y — Alice Radley (@alice_radley) February 2, 2021

And if you don’t know what a “Bad Dragon” is, please don’t Google it from a work computer:

Looks like Bad Dragon HQ — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) February 2, 2021

