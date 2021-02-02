https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/02/is-that-the-progressive-movement-now-prog-journo-zaid-jilani-torches-aoc-for-dubious-capitol-riot-story-and-for-progressive-hypocrisy/

Sitting Congresswoman AOC has accused an unnamed — and heretofore, unmentioned — Capitol Police officer of possibly trying to lead her to her death during the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

We’d say a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted, given AOC’s track record.

This is a serious accusation and should be investigated. If true, it would represent an almost unthinkable problem within Capitol Police. If not true, it would be an unforgivable smear of an organization that bled and died to keep @AOC and others safe. https://t.co/NxM4sV836P — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 2, 2021

Because AOC’s narratives are often in line with narratives the Left likes to push, it’s probably not a good idea to expect many lefty journalists to do their due diligence on this.

Even just from reporter tweets, tens of thousands of people got the impression tonight that the mob broke into AOC’s office trying to get to her while she hid in the bathroom. Many failed to note it was actually a police officer evacuating her. pic.twitter.com/uVCMJiHbas — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2021

Incredibly, this three minute long Today Show clip doesn’t mention that AOC went on to say that the person banging on her door and looking for her ended up being a Capitol Police Officer who was trying to move her to a different building. https://t.co/k0n7zzhOjL — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 2, 2021

But for what it’s worth, there’s at least one progressive journalist who’s approaching AOC’s story with the skepticism it deserves.

Journalist Zaid Jilani — who has written for ThinkProgress, the Progressive Change Committee, and AlterNet, among others — is no conservative, but he’s nonetheless disturbed by AOC’s dubious story (and by ostensible journalists who can’t seem to muster the curiosity to investigate it further):

If a Member of Congress accuses a US Senator of a murder attempt against her and then speculates the Capitol Police were trying to hurt her, these seem like serious accusations worth vetting, instead they’re just kind of thrown out there? Where’s the fact checkers? https://t.co/dXbIZHkZzh — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 2, 2021

If either claim was true, then arrests should be made. If the claims are false, an MOC is making inflammatory conspiratorial assertions. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 2, 2021

Over one hundred police officers were injured protecting Members of Congress, one was killed. Another committed suicide some days later. If you’re going to say these kinds of things about Capitol Police, you should have evidence, shouldn’t you? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 2, 2021

Has it ever occurred to AOC that the thousands of police officers injured in riots from 2020 to 2021 ever suffered any trauma? I’m sure her experience was scary. Officers being bludgeoned with sharp objects, and in some cases killed, is also scary. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 2, 2021

There was a time the progressive movement believed in everyone’s inherent dignity and worth, this is being subsumed by a movement that believes certain people aren’t worthy of it, police as a class of people are being treated this way. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 2, 2021

By June 2020, just a few days into the summer of riots, hundreds of police officers in NYC had been injured, one was hit by a car. Not one statement about these human beings’ dignity or worth. Is that the progressive movement now? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 2, 2021

Well, progs? Is it?

