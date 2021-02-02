https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/02/02/jen-psaki-has-already-circled-back-after-laughing-off-question-about-space-force-at-tuesdays-wh-presser/

During Tuesday’s press conference, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki fielded a question about Space Force that was formed under the Trump administration, and her response seemed to be part dismissive, and part mockery:

Psaki’s known for “circling back,” but this time the circling back took place a little faster, coming just a few hours after the press conference ended:

And there it is:

That didn’t take long at all.

Maybe Psaki found out that the Space Force is a branch of the U.S. military and maybe shouldn’t have been laughed off as a joke.

