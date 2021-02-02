https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/02/02/jen-psaki-has-already-circled-back-after-laughing-off-question-about-space-force-at-tuesdays-wh-presser/

During Tuesday’s press conference, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki fielded a question about Space Force that was formed under the Trump administration, and her response seemed to be part dismissive, and part mockery:

Psaki’s known for “circling back,” but this time the circling back took place a little faster, coming just a few hours after the press conference ended:

We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 3, 2021

That didn’t take long at all.

Maybe Psaki found out that the Space Force is a branch of the U.S. military and maybe shouldn’t have been laughed off as a joke.

