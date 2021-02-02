https://www.dailywire.com/news/jenna-jameson-marilyn-manson-fantasized-about-burning-me-alive

The fallout for famed goth rocker Marilyn Manson has come fast and swift in the wake of actress Evan Rachel Wood’s allegation of sexual abuse. Within 48 hours of Wood’s bombshell Instagram post, multiple women have come forward with accusations of abuse while others have elaborated on his desire for violent sexual exploits.

According to former porn star Jenna Jameson, who had an affair with Manson during the late 1990s, the “Beautiful People” singer had expressed fantasies about burning her alive. She, however, did maintain that their relationship was consensual.

“Our relationship was odd. We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive. Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting,’ Jameson, who now goes by her partner’s last name Bitton, told the Daily Mail.

“He is a lot. To say the least,” she added.

Though Jameson maintained that the relationship was consensual, she left him when it began to get violent.

“Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like… goodbye Brian. Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun,” she said.

“He was fine. He moved right on. I’m sure he had a lot of choices at that time. It was during his prime,” she added.

On Monday, Evan Rachel Wood, Manson’s former fiancee and partner, said that the hardcore rocker “brainwashed and manipulated” her throughout their relationship.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” the “Westworld” star wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she continued. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson was immediately dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. In a statement on Instagram, Manson said that all of his relationships have been “consensual with like-minded partners.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

As many as four women have come forward saying that Manson abused them.

Manson and Wood began dating when she was 18 and he was 36. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

Evan Rachel Wood has previously been open about her experiences with rape and sexual assault. In 2018, when advocating for the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights Act, Wood spoke before Congress and recounted a horrifying experience in which she was raped and tortured by a former boyfriend.

“It started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gas-lighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” she told a House Judiciary Subcommittee. “And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them.”

“While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die,” she continued. “Not just because my abuser said to me, ‘I could kill you right now,’ but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run.”

