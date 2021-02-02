https://www.oann.com/joe-biden-blunders-through-speech-on-vaccine-rollout-repeatedly-misstates-key-facts-on-program/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=joe-biden-blunders-through-speech-on-vaccine-rollout-repeatedly-misstates-key-facts-on-program

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:55 AM PT – Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Joe Biden recently blundered through another speech, this time while trying to explain the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

While speaking last Tuesday, the 78-year-old awkwardly stuttered and fumbled through his announcement. He could be heard misstating key facts about the vaccine program, such as when it would be ready and for how many people.

While Biden possibly meant to say there would be enough doses for 300 million Americans, he said something else entirely. The confusing delivery left many unsure of vaccine rollout projections.

[embedded content]

The mainstream media is apparently happy to cover Biden’s blatant mistakes, which is a stark contrast to their attacks on President Trump.

None of the major networks reported on Biden’s latest gaffe with the official White House transcript altering it after the fact by inserting the word “millions” in brackets for him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

