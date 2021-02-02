https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-divert-30-billion-aid-trump-left-farmers-climate-change-without-waiting-congress/

Joe Biden is now waging war on farmers.

Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and now he’s targeting farmers.

The Trump Administration left $30 billion to help farmers suffering from the trade wars but Biden is going to divert the money to climate change pet projects.

Biden’s plan is to create a “carbon bank” to pay farmers for using “sustainable farming practices” to “capture carbon in soil.”

This is extremely dangerous and will only put smaller, family-owned farms out of business.

Politico reported:

The Trump administration used it to bail out farmers suffering from its trade wars. Now the Biden administration wants to deploy a $30 billion pot of money in the Agriculture Department to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress. Long hidden in obscurity as a Depression-era financial institution, the Commodity Credit Corp. is shaping up as one of the first focal points for how the Biden administration is quickly revamping flexible programs left behind by former President Donald Trump. Biden officials have their own ideas about how the money should be spent, setting up a tug of war over its limited resources. The trick will be convincing Congress that the USDA has the authority to use funds from the CCC to create a “carbon bank” to pay producers for using sustainable farming practices to capture carbon in soil. “Secretary Sonny sure made a strong play for the CCC, and it certainly seems like Secretary Vilsack ought to have that kind of influence on how it’s spent,” an agriculture lobbyist told POLITICO who was granted anonymity in order to speak freely.

Recall, Julie Masser Ballay, a CFO of her family’s potato farm and member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau who said she voted for Trump in 2016 confronted Joe Biden during a CNN town hall.

Ballay expressed her concern about Biden’s Green New Deal crushing small farms with overregulation.

LATEST: Joe Biden assumes Trump-voter no longer supports Trump, then interrupts her question. Luckily, she wasn’t having any of it. pic.twitter.com/C3aQWRQu0i — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 18, 2020

Biden said he will pay farmers to put their land into “land banks” and “pay farmers for planting certain crops” that could “absorb carbon from the air.”

This is straight Communism and could lead to food shortages.

