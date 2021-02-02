https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-goes-too-far-ny-post-board-rips-bidens-push-for-woke-racial-equity-during-first-10-days/

ANOTHER ONE? Biden Signs Executive Action on Healthcare to ‘Undo Damage’ Caused by Trump

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

President Joe Biden signed another Executive Action from the White House Friday, this time to “undo the damage” allegedly caused by his predecessor Donald Trump.

“I am not initiating any new law, any new aspect of the law. This is going back to what the situation was prior to the president’s executive order,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office.

Biden signs healthcare executive actions to “undo the damage” caused by Trump https://t.co/TiWv8LtRSr pic.twitter.com/7jjPXfatX2 — The Hill (@thehill) January 29, 2021

“We are not taking executive action in lieu of legislation: we are taking executive action to fix what Trump broke in the executive branch, and to keep the President’s commitments to use his power — within appropriate limits — to make progress on four crises,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted in response.

