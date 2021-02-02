https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-goes-too-far-ny-post-board-rips-bidens-push-for-woke-racial-equity-during-first-10-days/
ANOTHER ONE? Biden Signs Executive Action on Healthcare to ‘Undo Damage’ Caused by Trump
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago
President Joe Biden signed another Executive Action from the White House Friday, this time to “undo the damage” allegedly caused by his predecessor Donald Trump.
“I am not initiating any new law, any new aspect of the law. This is going back to what the situation was prior to the president’s executive order,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office.
Biden signs healthcare executive actions to “undo the damage” caused by Trump https://t.co/TiWv8LtRSr pic.twitter.com/7jjPXfatX2
— The Hill (@thehill) January 29, 2021
“We are not taking executive action in lieu of legislation: we are taking executive action to fix what Trump broke in the executive branch, and to keep the President’s commitments to use his power — within appropriate limits — to make progress on four crises,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted in response.
Read the full report here.
BACKLASH: Press Sec Says ‘You Took President’s Comments Out of Context’ on Executive Actions
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect criticism Thursday of President Biden’s flurry of Executive Actions; telling reporters “you took the President’s comments a bit out of context.”
“I’m trying to reconcile this… Because he said there was limitations on the use of Executive Actions… Does this suggest that Biden sees himself as a benevolent dictator?” asked one reporter.
“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…,” said the Press Secretary.
.@PressSec is asked how President Biden reconciles his record number of executive orders with his comments on the campaign trail saying that you need consensus to govern or you’re a dictatorship:
“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…” pic.twitter.com/ACw33wM9aH
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021
Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.