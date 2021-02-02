https://noqreport.com/2021/02/02/judge-orders-fbi-to-produce-the-seth-rich-files-in-less-than-three-months/

The Deep State has been hiding information about Seth Rich’s murder since it happened. It has become fodder for conspiracy theorists and caused much strife among conservatives who teeter back and forth between believing Rich was responsible for the DNC hacks and wanting to let the story go. But one man and his attorneys have continued to fight for the truth and it’s reportedly supposed to be released soon.

Federal Judge Gives FBI Less Than 90 Days to Release ALL Seth Rich Information to Attorneys https://t.co/9jGjEL39y6 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 2, 2021

According to The DC Patriot:

A federal judge has now given the FBI less than 90 days to stop stalling and to release all information in regards to Seth Rich, the DNC Staffer who was murdered at 4:19 AM on the morning of July 10th, 2016.

Attorney Ty Clevenger who’s worked with and became a friend of our own Matt Couch and has represented Ed Butowsky has fought tooth and nail with them for the truth in this brutal investigation that has been covered up at every turn.

MEMORANDUM OPINION AND ORDER. It is therefore ORDERED that Defendants’ Motion to Stay Scheduling Order Deadlines (Dkt. [10]) is hereby GRANTED in part and DENIED in part. It is FURTHER ORDERED the Scheduling Order in this case is amended as follows: April 23, 2021 Deadline for Defendants’ Complete Production of Documents and Vaughn Index;

While this turn of events is a positive, there are lingering questions about whether the FBI will fully comply. Of interest is the involvement of the FBI’s Foreign Counter Intelligence (FCI) unit participating in the investigation. If this was truly just a robbery that resulted in murder, there would be no reason for the FCI to get involved.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

The mere fact that the FBI has been hiding documentary evidence they collected on the Seth Rich matter completely explodes as bull— the claim that Seth Rich had nothing to do with the hack of the DNC server. It is now beyond dispute that the section of the FBI involved in Foreign Counter Intelligence (FCI) was snooping about. You do not bring in the FBI FCI people to investigate a conventional robbery/murder.

This has been a long saga and the dispute has harmed many. But the truth must prevail. If there’s nothing to see with the Seth Rich murder, then so be it. But there are questions that must be answered for everyone involved.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

Follow NOQ Report on



When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

