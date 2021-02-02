https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/judicial-watch-asks-supreme-court-uphold-court-ruling-requiring-hillary-clinton-testify-oath-emails/

Image created by Judicial Watch

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a petition for writ of certiorari (“cert petition”) with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to uphold a court ruling requiring Hillary Clinton to testify under oath about her private email system.

Last March a federal court ordered a deposition of Hillary Clinton on her emails and Benghazi attack records in response to a FOIA lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch.

Hillary Clinton’s lawyers immediately filed an emergency appeal to stop her court-ordered email testimony.

Clinton’s team filed an emergency writ of mandamus to avoid testifying and the DC Court of Appeals granted her relief in August.

Judicial Watch refuses to back down and is now taking the fight to the US Supreme Court.

Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a petition for writ of certiorari (“cert petition”) with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to take up its challenge to an appeals court order exempting Hillary Clinton from testifying under oath about her emails. Judicial Watch argues the court should hear its case because the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit erred in giving Clinton unwarranted special treatment that conflicts both with Supreme Court precedent and the precedents of other courts of appeal, including its own. As Judicial Watch argues in its cert petition, granting Clinton this extraordinary relief flies in the face of the D.C. Circuit’s own precedent, most recently in the Michael Flynn case, who, unlike Clinton, was denied mandamus relief. Judicial Watch also argues that the appellate decision allowing Hillary Clinton to avoid testimony dramatically undermines the Freedom of Information Act: In effect, it eliminates any discovery into the actions of agency officials or employees other than FOIA officers – walling off from any inquiry officials or employees who may be less than honest with FOIA officers or who might seek to conceal agency records from FOIA officers to prevent disclosure to the public, among other matters plainly relevant to an agency’s good faith in responding to FOIA requests.

“No court should undermine the Freedom of Information Act and the rule of law by giving Hillary Clinton special protection from having to testify about her emails,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The Supreme Court should cast politics aside and affirm that Hillary Clinton is not above the law.”

You can support Judicial Watch and Tom Fitton by clicking here.

