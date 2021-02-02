https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-andrew-yang-tests-positive-for-covid-19-experiencing-mild-symptoms/

. @JoyVBehar says that Joe Biden should pick @AOC as his Vice President. @AndrewYang has to explain that she doesn’t meet the age requirement in the Constitution. https://t.co/dHIsYbClmF

“Well, the Constitution has a minimum age for the President, and it’s conceivable that the Vice President is going to be the President,” Yang fired-back.

“You need someone who can attract Latino voters and young people that Bernie’s attracting,” said Yang on ‘The View.’

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang threw cold-water on Joy Behar’s belief that Joe Biden should pick Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his Vice President should he win the nomination; pointing out she’s still too young to become the Commander-in-Chief.

BIDEN’S BEDTIME? ‘Sleepy Joe’ Stumbles Through Rambling Speech, Stops to Ask ‘What Am I Doing?’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.12.19

Democratic Frontrunner Joe Biden surprised his supporters during an unusual speech this week; stumbling through his prepared remarks and ultimately asking “What am I doing?” before exiting the stage.

“I would uhhhh, remind the world that we are the United States of America… They’ll be no more Charlottesville, no more Helsinki,” said Biden. “Donald Trump and the democrogs— demagogues around the world are learn— leaning into these forces.”

“We believe in free speech, that’s why I’ll end the global gag rule… What am I doing?” he asked.

The former Vice President’s poll numbers have dropped in recent weeks after the first Democrat debates in Miami.

“The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey found that 26 percent of likely primary voters support Biden, while 19 percent support Warren. Trailing those two are Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders(I-Vt.), who are each backed by 13 percent,” reports The Hill.

“The only other contenders who receive support from more than 1 percent of voters are South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 7 percent, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke with 2 percent and former tech executive Andrew Yang with 2 percent,” adds the site.

Warren introduced a new plan this week that would essentially “decriminalize” those caught illegally entering the United States; raising serious new questions over the Democrat’s immigration policy heading into the 2020 election.

“Entering the country without authorization has always been a violation of civil immigration law, but thanks to a former segregationist Senator, it’s also a criminal violation. This additional criminal provision is totally unnecessary for border security, and for a century, it was rarely enforced. But since the early 2000s, it has been used to build and sustain a massive immigration detention complex,” writes Warren in an op-ed published by Medium.

“In 2016, over half of all federal criminal prosecutions were for immigration violations — more than prosecutions for terrorism, organized crime, hate crimes, or financial fraud. This obsessive focus ties up federal prosecutors and overwhelms federal courts. It’s costly and unnecessary. And under Trump, it has become increasingly abusive,” she adds.

