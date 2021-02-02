https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/larry-kudlow-economic-adviser-presidential/2021/02/02/id/1008367

Former President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow called his ex-boss a “brilliant, consequential president,” hailing him for his policy accomplishments in both foreign relations and economic achievements.

“While I may disagree with President Trump’s behavior in the last couple of months, I think in policy terms he was a brilliant, consequential president,” Kudlow told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Monday. “Our tax cuts helped those who needed it the most.”

Kudlow also touted the “great progress” Trump undertook in deregulation and advancing the nation’s fifth generation, or 5G, technology standard for mobile cellular networks.

Appointed director of the National Economic Council in 2018, Kudlow touted Trump’s policies for a relatively fast rebound from the impact of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. He said he wished Trump had focused his comments on his accomplishments in the last two-and-a-half months of his administration.

“President Trump would have been better advised to talk about his great policy achievements, in foreign policy, the Middle East for example, China, and in economic policy,” Kudlow said. “We’re having a gangbuster recovery, even now we’re in a V-shaped recovery while this pandemic continues to play out.”

Kudlow went on to criticize the new administration’s policy proposals, including a federal $15 per hour minimum wage.

“Once you get outside of, let’s say, New York and California, maybe Illinois, the cost of living is much lower in all these states,” Kudlow said. “And these small businesses that are desperately trying to reopen, they can’t afford it. And therefore, they’re going to lay off workers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

