Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday defended House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the congresswoman continues to face blowback for voting to impeach President Donald Trump over last month’s U.S. Capitol riot.

“I believe @RepLizCheney is one of the strongest and most reliable conservative voices in the Republican Party. She is a fiscal and social conservative, and no one works harder to ensure that our military is well prepared,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

“Liz knows that a strong America is a safe America. She believes we must confront radical Islam and take the fight to them to ensure there are no more 9/11’s,” the senator added. “In the eyes of many – Liz Cheney’s experience, leadership, and strength are invaluable to the Republican Party.”

Graham’s comments come as more than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to remove Cheney from her leadership role. One senior House Republican told Breitbart News that GOP lawmakers believe Cheney should step aside voluntarily. Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) are possibly in the mix to replace the Wyoming Republican.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has said he will not back efforts to remove Cheney from her post, while Cheney herself has stated that she has no plans to step down. 

“I’m not going anywhere,” she told Politico last month. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference.”

Meanwhile, Republican Parties in ten Wyoming counties have now censured Cheney and that number could continue to grow, reports the Casper Star-Tribune

The Sweetwater County Republican Party said Cheney had “betrayed the trust and failed to honor the will of the very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters who elected her.”

“Because she voted in an anarchic proceeding against President Donald J. Trump which was conducted in contravention of established principles of due process — a proceeding that provided no probative evidence for consideration, called no witnesses to testify under oath, permitted no questioning of the accusers by the accused — Representative Liz Cheney stood in defiance of the quantifiable will of the substantial majority of Wyoming citizens and devalued the political influence of the State of Wyoming,” the resolution read. 

