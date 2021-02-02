https://www.theepochtimes.com/lowes-hiring-more-than-50000-workers-this-spring_3681346.html

The home improvement retailer Lowe’s is planning to hire more than 50,000 workers this spring to fill seasonal, part-time, and full-time roles at its stores across the country.

Lowe’s is also going to issue some $80 million in discretionary bonuses to its current employees, making it the seventh bonus the retailer has provided employees since the start of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

Full-time hourly workers at Lowe’s U.S. stores, distribution centers, and call centers will get $300 and part-time and seasonal workers will get $150 on Feb. 5 “in recognition of their continued dedication.”

“The latest bonus will bring the company’s total commitment to associates, communities, and store safety during the pandemic to nearly $1.3 billion,” the company announced in a news release.

More than 90,000 people were hired into permanent roles in the company over the past year.

“As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis,” Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“We are honored to be an essential business to help our customers keep their homes safe and functional during these very challenging times. We’re pleased to provide this additional bonus to support our current associates and excited to welcome these new associates so we can better serve customers across the country.”

The company describes itself as a “military friendly and equal opportunity employer,” adding that it was named one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign for the third year in a row. It also said that for the second year in a row, it was recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability:IN.

