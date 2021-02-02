https://www.corbettreport.com/manifesting-solutions-on-declare-your-independence/

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube

James joins Ernest Hancock on the Declare Your Independence radio show to discuss how we can shift the conversation from what “they” are doing to us to what we can do for ourselves, and, more importantly, why we are fighting in the first place.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos



