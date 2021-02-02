https://www.dailywire.com/news/marilyn-manson-denies-evan-rachel-woods-abuse-allegations-gets-dropped-from-record-label

Singer Marilyn Manson has denied Evan Rachel Wood’s accusation of abuse, saying that she engaged in “horrible distortions of reality.”

In an Instagram statement on Monday, Wood, Manson’s former fiancee and partner, said that the hardcore rocker “brainwashed and manipulated” her throughout their relationship.

The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” the “Westworld” star wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she continued. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

According to Vanity Fair, as a show of solidarity, “four other women posted their own allegations against Manson, detailing harrowing experiences that they claim included sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation.”

Manson was immediately dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. In a statement on Instagram, Manson said that all of his relationships have been “consensual with like-minded partners.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he concluded.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) noted that “Manson had a police report filed against him for unspecified sex crimes dating back to 2011.”

“The district attorney declined the case, citing that the statute of limitations had expired and an ‘absence of corroboration,’ according to the court filing,” said THR. “Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, denied the claims in a statement at the time, saying, in part: ‘The allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity … Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false.’”

Manson and Wood began dating when she was 18 and he was 36. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

Evan Rachel Wood has previously been open about her experiences with rape and sexual assault. In 2018, when advocating for the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights Act, Wood spoke before Congress and recounted a horrifying experience in which she was raped and tortured by a former boyfriend, which may or may not have been Marilyn Manson; Wood has yet to confirm.

“It started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gas-lighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” she told a House Judiciary Subcommittee. “And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them.”

“While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die,” she continued. “Not just because my abuser said to me, ‘I could kill you right now,’ but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run.”

