http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o3kRMZYS_4Y/

Rocker Marilyn Manson took to Instagram on Monday night to respond to allegations made against him by his ex-fiancé actress Evan Rachel Wood.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” said Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

The rocker went on to say that his intimate relationships have always been “entirely consensual.”

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,” he said. “Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

On Monday, Wood accused Manson of “grooming” her when she was a teen, and abusing her for years.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” said Wood. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

Manson and Wood were reportedly known to be dating back in 2007, when he was 38 and she was 19. The two were briefly engaged in 2010.

The actress has also been speaking out about being a survivor of domestic violence for years, and has been a prominent activist surrounding the issue, but has never named her alleged abuser until Monday.

Following Wood publicly accusing Manson of abuse, at least three other women have taken to social media to post their own allegations against the rocker — one of whom has since deleted her post.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

