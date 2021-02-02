https://www.theblaze.com/news/marilyn-manson-record-label-abuse-allegations

Musician Marilyn Manson’s record label dropped him on Monday following allegations of sexual abuse from actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women.

Wood and other women launched allegations of sexual assault and abuse against Manson — real name Brian Warner — on Monday, varying from rape to forced drugging to physical assault, cutting, and more.

What are the details?

The label, California-based Loma Vista Recordings, said that it would no longer promote any of the performer’s existing work, nor would it work with him in the future.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, the label said, “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

According to the report, AMC Networks was also working with Manson on a special for its horror anthology, “Creepshow.” AMC says it will no longer air the vignette due to the allegations.

“Starz’s ‘American Gods,’ in which Manson had a short recurring role, will not air one remaining upcoming episode including Manson until his character has been edited out,” the report added.

A spokesperson for Starz told the outlet, “Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

Manson has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the allegations at the time of this reporting, and a request for a statement has gone unanswered.

What else?

Actress, musician, and activist Rose McGowan — one of Manson’s most prolific exes, who dated the performer for several years in the late ’90s — told TheBlaze that her “stomach hurts today thinking of the pain that man and his complicity machine cost” and pointed us to a late Monday video in which she expressed support for Manson’s alleged victims.

She captioned the video, “The Cult of Hollywood, fame & the music industry must be stopped from protecting predators and selling their sickness to the world. Their sickness has a farther reach than a nuclear bomb. When those at the top help monsters for profit they hurt us all.”

In the video, McGowan said, “I am profoundly sad today. And disgusted. But I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who have come forward against Marilyn Manson, my ex. When he was with me, he was not like that. But that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after. It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud, proud of these women and anybody who stands against an abuser. They steal time. These are time-eaters. They steal lives. They steal hopes, dreams, freedom, sexuality, love. I’m also here to say to the Hollywood cult leaders that have employed him and sanctioned him. Interscope Records and Sony were with him during the Evan period. You know you are accomplices. All of the PR managers, agents, lawyers — the Hollywood cult must be stopped.”

