Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is Minority Leader thanks to whatever went wrong in Georgia where the GOP lost two runoff elections in January, called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her a “cancer” over the past “loony lies and conspiracy theories” she’s pushed in a number of newly-surfaced social media posts:

Breaking News: Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday denounced the “loony lies and conspiracy theories” embraced by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling them a “cancer” on the Republican Party. https://t.co/C46YJ5xGhx — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

He went on to say, embracing these conspiracy theories “has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party”:

McConnell on Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country. Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 2, 2021

…and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party,” McConnell says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 2, 2021

Rep. Greene responded, tweeting “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully” and “This is why we are losing our country”:

The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021

Later on, she said that she’s “the ‘greatest threat’ to the Democrat mob and the activist media”:

I’m the “greatest threat” to the Democrat mob and the activist media. They hate me because I represent your America First views. They think Trump is gone, so they attack you and me. He’s not gone. And we won’t back down and we will never give up! We REFUSE to be canceled! pic.twitter.com/m0py2NKd57 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021

Dems demanded that Kevin McCarthy remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments and if he doesn’t, they’ll vote to do it for him:

Democratic leadership laying down the gauntlet on Marjorie Taylor Greene: Steny Hoyer is expected to tell Kevin McCarthy he has 72 hours to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor, a source familiar tells me. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) February 1, 2021

She then promised payback if this happens:

If Democrats remove me from my committees, I can assure them that the precedent they are setting will be used extensively against members on their side once we regain the majority after the 2022 elections. And we will regain the majority, make no mistake about that. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 1, 2021

Good luck with what comes next, Dems.

***

