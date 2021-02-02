https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mayor-lori-lightfoot-blames-trump-turmoil-chicago-teachers-union/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered teachers back to school on Monday for in-person learning during a press conference on Sunday.

Lightfoot added that her administration “will take action” against those teachers who do not report back to work.

The Chicago teachers refused to go back to work anyway.

On Tuesday Lori Lightfoot lashed out — not at the teachers union — but at President Donald Trump.

The Democrat Party needed President Trump to have someone to blame for their failures. Their rants now ring hollow as President Trump is out of the headlines and silenced by social media.

Lightfoot is just a clown at this point and everyone knows it.

The Chicago Tribune reported:

But although she told MSNBC Monday that the issue was “uniquely local,” during a Tuesday appearance on CNNs “New Day,” she instead laid blame far beyond the scope of the city’s dueling factions. Lightfoot didn’t invoke the name of the nation’s 45th president but she suggested the ongoing impasse between Chicago Public Schools and CTU, over whether it is safe to return to in-person instruction as early as Thursday, stems from the failed vaccine rollout under former President Donald Trump. “This is a very difficult situation and we’re in it, still, because of the incompetence of the previous administration. So I think it’s important for both sides to come to the table in good faith, recognize that we’re both trying to work through a very challenging situation but we must get a deal done,” Lightfoot said to “New Day” cohost Alisyn Camerota.

