Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have reached a deal on the organizing resolution for running an evenly divided Senate, Schumer announced Wednesday from the Senate floor.

“We will pass the resolution through the Senate today, which means that committees can promptly set up and get to work with Democrats holding the gavels,” the New York lawmaker said, according to news reports.

The agreement will allow a system for which the parties can appoint committee leaders in the 50-50 Senate.

