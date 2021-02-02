https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/media-analyst-says-joe-biden-governing-like-dictator-definition/

Joe Biden has been president for barely two weeks and has already signed over 40 executive orders.

Back in October, he said that he couldn’t govern that way because doing that would make someone a dictator.

Now he is fine with it.

Media analyst Joe Concha just called Biden out for this.

He writes at The Hill:

By his own definition, Biden is already governing like a dictator “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” Those are the words of Joe Biden. And, no, this isn’t a matter of unearthing a clip from the 1980s or ’90s in an attempt to play a game of gotcha on some antiquated flip-flop. That’s Democratic nominee Biden, less than three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, talking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about the dangers of governing like a dictator. In President Biden’s first week alone, he has signed 37 executive orders and actions as of Thursday. That’s 33 more than the guy he indirectly referred to as a dictator, in the form of predecessor Donald Trump. It’s 32 more than his old boss, Barack Obama, and 37 more than George W. Bush, who signed zero in his first week as president. “With unity we can go do great things, important things,” Biden said during his inaugural address. “Unity is the path forward. We must meet this moment as the United States of America. We’ve never failed in America when we’ve acted together.”

See the October video below:

.@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

This is just one example of many showing that the Democrats are pretty much everything they falsely accused Trump of being for four years.

And they think no one sees it.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

