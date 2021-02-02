https://nypost.com/2021/02/02/meet-andy-jassy-the-new-amazon-ceo-taking-over-for-jeff-bezos/

Andy Jassy is set to take over the reigns of Amazon after Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday that he’d be stepping down as CEO of his e-commerce empire.

Jassy, 53, started with the company as a marketing manager in 1997 — just three years after it was founded by Bezos — and, over the next decades, helped to turn Amazon into a profitable tech firm.

Jassy had long been rumored to be a potential Bezos successor.

His ascension as CEO won’t take place until the third quarter of 2021, when Bezos, 57, will then become executive chair of Amazon’s board.

Here’s what else you need to know about the incoming Amazon head.

What was Andy Jassy’s role at Amazon prior to his promotion?

Jassy currently leads the company’s cloud computing offshoot, Amazon Web Services, which provides a range of online services for businesses.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Jassy founded AWS in 2003 and became its CEO in 2016.

Under Jassy’s leadership, the division grew to a cloud platform used by millions, signing major customers including Verizon, McDonald’s and Honeywell.

The service competes with Microsoft Corp’s Azure and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud.

It brought in $12.7 billion in the most recent quarter, up 28 percent from a year ago.

Amazon has not yet announced who will be replacing Jassy at AWS.

What is Andy Jassy’s salary and net worth?

Jassy was paid a total of $348,809 in 2019, according to Amazon’s most recent proxy statements.

He owns about 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $287.3 million as of Tuesday, according to CNBC.

His net worth was estimated at $394 million in November 2020.

What is Andy Jassy’s relationship to Jeff Bezos?

In Amazon’s early years, Jassy reportedly took on the role of “Jeff Bezos’s Shadow.”

This position kept him at Bezos’ side daily as the two surveyed the company and moved toward developing AWS, according to a 2015 Forbes profile of Jassy.

In his statement on Tuesday, Bezos said Jassy was “well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have.”

“He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence,” Bezos said.

What is Andy Jassy’s background?

Jassy grew up in Scarsdale and attended Scarsdale High School.

His father, Everett L. Jassy, was a senior partner at Dewey Ballantine, a major corporate law firm based in New York City.

Jassy graduated from Harvard College and then earned his MBA at the Ivy’s business school.

He has been married to Elana Rochelle Caplan since 1997. The couple have two children and live in Seattle.

A self-proclaimed music and sports fan, Jassy is also a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

With Post wires

