“Just got kicked out of the game for talking s–t to LeBron Jams,” Juliana Carlos, now being called the Courtside Karen, says on Instagram Story as she exits State Farm Arena where the Lakers were playing Atlanta. “This is such f–king bulls–t,” Juliana says all disgusted.

“Listen, let me tell you, LeBron James looked at my husband during the game and cussed him out and I stood up, and I go, ‘Don’t f–king talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will f–k you up,’” Ms. Carlos said.

“And he said shut your mouth you dumb b-tch.”

“And I go you shut your f–king mouth b-tch.”

Great to have fans creating content at games again 👍pic.twitter.com/IbJZah2ffo — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 2, 2021

Now Ms. Carlos, reportedly 25, is an absolute tabloid superstar and is going to dominate Super Bowl week. Her Instagram is wide open for the LeBron fans to fight it out and her husband, Chris Carlos has a page loaded with content that is going to turn these two into instant celebrities amongst content creators.

Mr. Carlos, according to a bio, is a partner at a liquor distribution company who went to the University of Florida and is an Atlanta native.

“So grateful for this beautiful life 🤍,” Juliana wrote on Instagram this week.



