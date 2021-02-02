https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/536967-michelle-obama-thanks-jill-biden-for-fresh-veggies-from-white

Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama cheers kids who went viral recreating her and Barack’s inauguration outfits Obamas to appear in YouTube Black History Month special Amanda Gorman captures national interest after inauguration performance MORE is thanking Jill Biden Jill BidenACLU presses Biden to deliver on immigration with new ads Psaki expects DHS nominee Mayorkas to head task force to reunite separated families Jill Biden to offer input on helping reunite separated immigrant families: report MORE for a “delicious surprise” — a basket filled with veggies from the White House garden that she helped plant as first lady in 2009.

Obama expressed gratitude to Biden in a Tuesday Instagram message, posting a photo of the leafy green-stuffed care package that she described as “beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Obama broke ground on the vegetable garden on the White House’s South Lawn nearly 12 years ago as part of her initiative on childhood healthy eating. The then-first lady was reportedly “committed” to preserving the garden. She penned a book in 2011 about the effort, called “American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America.”

The outdoor space, officially called the White House kitchen garden, was the site of Melania Trump’s first event at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as first lady back in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

