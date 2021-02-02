https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-lindell-cancel-culture-mypillow-twitter/2021/02/02/id/1008387

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was back on Newsmax TV on “Rob Schmitt Tonight” on Tuesday, saying Newsmax “is great.”

Lindell joined Schmitt after a dust-up with a Newsmax anchor earlier that afternoon over confusion about the segment topic.

Lindell told Newsmax TV he and his business might have been targeted by “cancel culture,” but it is really the businesses dropping his MyPillow products that are suffering most.

“They’re the losers because they’re the ones losing the real customers,” Lindell said.

Lindell thanked Newsmax for encouraging its readers to buy MyPillow products to support his company as it suffers from multiple boycott efforts.

Customers who would have bought his products from stores that dropped them over his support of President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud now can order directly from him, Lindell explained.

In fact, Lindell said sales are soaring and his company had to hire more staff as a result.

Twitter originally suspended Lindell’s personal account, but also suspended the MyPillow company account Monday because he used it to post a letter from one of his employees about why Lindell was being attacked, he said.

“They took it down about five minutes,” he said. “And so now it’s funny, all the news media was reaching out to me today, going, ‘well, how you gonna get your messaging out there? How you gonna talk to customers?’ And you know what? Our customers have always stepped up — it’s amazing — just like Newsmax did.”

Newsmax published a story about Lindell’s situation encouraging readers to support the courageous businessman from cancel culture targeting.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Related Stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

