MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell tells Newsmax TV that he and his business may have been targeted by “cancel culture,” but it’s really the businesses who are dropping his MyPillow products that are suffering most.

“They’re the losers because they’re the ones losing the real customers,” Lindell said Tuesday on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Customers who would have bought his products from stores that have dropped them over his support of President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud now can order directly from him, Lindell explained.

In, fact, Lindell said, he’s staffing up as a result.

Twitter originally suspended Lindell’s personal account, but on Monday suspended the MyPillow company account because he used it to post a letter from one of his employees about why Lindell was being attacked, he said.

“They took it down about five minutes,” he said. “And so now it’s funny, all the news media was reaching out to me today, going well, how you gonna get your messaging out there? How you gonna talk to customers? And you know what our customers have always stepped up. It’s amazing, just like Newsmax did.”

Newsmax wrote a story about Lindell’s situation with an offer code for customers that did not receive any advertising or affiliate fees.

