More Americans have been vaccinated for COVID-19, as of Monday, than have been infected with the illness as the nationwide inoculation rollout continues, according to a report.

According to a Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, 26.5 million people in the US have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, surpassing the 26.2 million coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic.

“It’s worth noting that today, for the first time, the data said that more people were vaccinated than were reported as newly diagnosed cases,” Paula Cannon, a professor at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, told the outlet.

“That’s worth celebrating. I’m all for that win,” she said.

The milestone comes at a time when the US leads the world in daily coronavirus vaccine rates, with about 1.35 million doses administered per day, according to Bloomberg.

About 7.8% of Americans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, the report said.

