The political establishment has been working tirelessly for weeks to destroy the life’s work of Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder who has turned into a vociferous opponent of election fraud in recent months.

Their attempts have failed abysmally, as the controversy has only caused MyPillow sales to skyrocket. Lindell issued a notice to customers apologizing for shipping delays caused by the incredible demand for MyPillow’s products.

“Due to the overwhelming support for MyPillow we are getting orders shipped out. We are working around the clock to get everyone’s orders out as fast as we can. Right now, there could be up to a 2-week delay. Everyone at MyPillow is so thankful for your continued support and patience,” Lindell wrote in the announcement.

Patriots are uniting around Lindell against an establishment boycott that caused many big box retailers to drop MyPillow. Lindell is being blamed for violence that occurred during a mostly-peaceful protest against voter fraud on Jan. 6 in and around the U.S. Capitol.

“They were afraid of being boycotted by customers because they live in fear of all these attack groups,” Lindell said to Business Insider in response to stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohls and JC Penney dropping his products.

“And they’re not their customers. What’s going to happen to them now is that all the real customers are going to be very upset,” he added.

Big League Politics has reported about the unprecedented crackdown against Lindell, as patriots are targeted by institutional oppression in the former land of the free:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is claiming that the social media giant Twitter seized his account for two weeks and made posts on his account without his consent. Lindell made the claim during an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight where he described the backlash that he and his company have received due to Lindell’s participation in the fight for electoral integrity. “This time, about 17 days ago, when someone put up on the internet actual new machine election fraud, I retweeted it, and they took my Twitter down,” Lindell wrote. “Now, when they took it down, this is interesting. They didn’t take it down all the way. I just couldn’t do anything, and they were running their Twitter account like they were me!” he explained. The clip can be viewed on Gab here. Big League Politics has reported on how Lindell stood by Fox News and Carlson after liberals launched an advertiser boycott last year to destroy the popular primetime host.

Lindell is too beloved to be cancelled by the globalist establishment. MyPillow will continue to bring in the profits as millions of American conservatives will buy their products regardless of any smear campaign.

