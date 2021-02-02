http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f1I10jhxVU0/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday called for a “9/11-type Commission” to investigate and issue a report on last month’s U.S. Capitol riot in which five people were killed, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

“It may be difficult for Members to share their stories, but it is important to facilitate an accurate personal record and for the healing process for our Congress and indeed, Country,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrat colleagues. “We will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack on January 6.”

In Dear Colleague letter to House Dems, @SpeakerPelosi says “we will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/EFagcItPFx — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 2, 2021

The U.S. Capitol riot prompted the House to impeach President Donald Trump, accusing the now-former president of instigating the event. The vote passed the Democrat-controlled lower chamber by 232-197, with 10 Republican lawmakers voting against Trump. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) was the highest ranking House GOP lawmakers to support the measure. The Senate’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on February 9.

The office of former President Donald Trump has announced a new impeachment defense team after several of its key members left a day prior.

In a statement on Sunday, Trump’s office announced trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr., would represent the 45th president during his upcoming second Senate impeachment trial.

The announcement came after CNN first reported that South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier and several others had left his legal defense with a little over a week before the trial is set to begin.

The statement said that Schoen has previously worked with Trump and other advisors on the upcoming trial and that both he and Castor agree that the impeachment is unconstitutional.

The UPI contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

