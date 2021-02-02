https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nba-covid-19-face-mask-sideline/2021/02/02/id/1008385

The National Basketball Association will begin strictly enforcing its requirement for players, coaches, and staff to wear masks on the sidelines during games starting Friday, according to a report by The Athletic’s beat writer, citing unidentified sources.

“The NBA has informed its 30 teams that the league on Friday will begin program of enhanced enforcement of face mask rules during games and will impose penalties on player or staff members who fail to comply, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Shams Charania posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

The report comes a day after the NBA had to postpone a game between Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, the first time in five days a game was called off due to protocols intended to mitigate the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

The NBA had postponed 21 games in a 15-day period because COVID-19 cases or suspected exposure left teams without the minimum eight players.

The revelation also comes with another report the league will require players to wear KN95 or KF94 masks whenever masks are required under NBA rules, ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources.

The NBA is playing an abbreviated 72-game schedule in two halves this season, after suspending last year’s season because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and then resuming it in isolation without fans at the Disney World sports complex near Orlando.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

