https://hannity.com/media-room/nervous-newsom-former-gop-mayor-of-san-diego-announces-run-to-replace-gavin-as-governor/

Former Republican Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer announced his bid to replace Gavin Newsom as the next Governor of California; citing the Democrat’s botched handling of the CoVID pandemic and rising crime across the state.

“It’s become the land of broken promises. And the promise breaker and chief is Gavin Newsom,” said the candidate.

“Faulconer, a moderate Republican city councilman, was elected mayor of the Democratic-leaning San Diego in early 2014 in a special election brought about by the resignation of Democrat Bob Filner over sexual harassment allegations. He won re-election in 2016 with nearly 60% of the vote,” reports Fox News.

“Faulconer’s announcement comes as a recall effort to oust Newsom from office continues to gather steam. As of Tuesday, the recall’s organizers say they have gathered more than 1.3 million petition signatures of the 1.5 million needed to qualify for a ballot. They have until mid-March to hit the required threshold. If the recall qualifies, Newsom would be forced to fend off rivals in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the state millions of jobs and upended daily life for nearly 40 million residents,” adds Fox.

Read the full report here.

BUSTED! New Photos of Newsom’s Dinner Party Raise Questions Over How ‘Outdoors’ the Event Was posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20 Reporters from Fox Los Angeles published new photos of Gavin Newsom’s infamous dinner party on social media Wednesday; raising new questions over his apology and just how “outdoors” the event was. “We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed,” reports Bill Melugin with Fox LA. EXCLUSIVE: Full story re: photos of Gavin Newsom at Napa dinner party we obtained. Responses from Newsom’s team as well as Jason Kinney’s team included. His team also referred us to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors. https://t.co/LmQ2yIggGf @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 “We checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken at 11/6/2020 at 6:20pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. We interviewed the witness. We’ve also reached out to the Governor’s team for a response, and we got one,” adds the reporter. BUSTED: Newsom Apologizes After Caught Attending Friend’s 50th Birthday Party in Napa Valley posted by Hannity Staff – 11.17.20 California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an apology to the residents of his state this week after he was caught celebrating a friend’s 50th birthday party at a restaurant in Napa Valley. “A few weeks ago, I was asked to go to a friend’s 50th birthday… A friend I’ve known for almost 20 years. It was in Napa… It was an outdoor restaurant. The program started at 4 o’clock, I got there a little late… I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and drove back to my house,” said Newsom. “Instead, I chose to sit there… I want to apologize to you. I need to preach and practice. I’ve done my best to do that. We’re all human, we all fall short sometimes,” he added. Watch Newsom’s apology above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

