Donald Trump on Tuesday officially responded to the articles of impeachment filed by rabid House Democrats last month.

The House of Representatives impeached President Trump with a 232-197 vote on January 13 for ‘inciting an insurrection’ at the Capitol.

45 senators have already voted that the impeachment is unconstitutional so the trial in DOA.

Trump called the process “unconstitutional” since he is no longer in office and cannot be removed if convicted.

“The constitutional provision requires that a person actually hold office to be impeached,” Trump said in his response. “Since the 45th President of the United States is no longer “President.” the clause ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for…’ is impossible for the Senate to accomplish…”

Trump denied he engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Trump said he always fully and faithfully executed his duties as President of the United States, and at all times acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, while never engaging in high Crimes or Misdemeanors.

“Like all Americans, the 45th President is protected by the First Amendment.”

President Trump argued it is his 1st Amendment right to question the election results during his speech at the Capitol ellipse in DC on January 6.

In closing, Trump requested the members of the senate dismiss Article I: Incitement of Insurrection against him as “moot” and requested the senate acquit him on the “merits of the allegations raised in the article of impeachment.”

